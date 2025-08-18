Camps promoting creative and academic growth

South Beach MP Bacchus Rolle visits summer camps, promoting youth development, and exploring ways to enhance local programs, while advocating for children’s creative and academic growth, and inviting residents to his upcoming Back to School Giveaway on August 22.
South Beach MP Bacchus Rolle visits summer camps, promoting youth development, and exploring ways to enhance local programs, while advocating for children’s creative and academic growth, and inviting residents to his upcoming Back to School Giveaway on August 22.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
OpenID