Man attacked by shark while spearfishing in Abaco

A shark attacked a 63-year-old American man on Sunday while he was spearfishing near Big Grand Cay, leaving him with severe injuries.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 1pm. The man was treated at a local clinic before being airlifted to the United States for further care.

The attack comes only weeks after another American, 66-year-old Mike Raich, survived a shark bite while spearfishing off Spanish Cay. In that case, one of the shark’s teeth was left lodged in his arm, and doctors said he narrowly avoided life-threatening damage to major nerves and arteries. Mr Raich, a US Marine veteran with a home in Green Turtle Cay, required surgery to reattach his tricep but has since recovered.

Both incidents highlight the risks of spearfishing in waters where sharks are common. Mr Raich told The Tribune after his ordeal that while he regularly encounters sharks, he had never been attacked before and believed movement in the water while bringing up fish likely drew the predator’s attention.