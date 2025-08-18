Minister welcomes visiting athletes for 19th CAZOVA Volleyball Championships

By JONATHAN BURROWS





THE 19th edition of the CAZOVA Senior Volleyball Championships began this past Saturday at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium with an official opening ceremony attended by teams, officials and fans from across the Caribbean.

The event was highlighted by remarks from the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg, who welcomed the visiting nations and encouraged the athletes to compete.

Following the ceremony, the competition officially opened with a highly anticipated men’s match between Team Bahamas and Team Jamaica.

The match was an early test for Team Bahamas, as they looked to establish momentum in front of their home crowd. Despite a spirited performance, Team Bahamas lost to Jamaica, falling 3–2 in a tightly contested five-set battle. Team Jamaica claimed the victory with scores of 20-25, 25-15, 25-21, 20-25, and 15-11. For Team Bahamas, Kyle Wilson delivered a standout performance, leading the team with 19 points. He was closely supported by teammate Shonari Hepburn, who added 18 points to the team’s effort.

The close scoreline underscored the competitive nature of the tournament, setting the tone for the days ahead.

The CAZOVA Senior Volleyball Championships will continue throughout the week with both men’s and women’s national teams from across the Caribbean competing for top honors. Matches are scheduled daily at the Kendal G. L. Isaacs Gymnasium, offering local fans the chance to witness regional volleyball at its highest level.