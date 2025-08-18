Police investigating stabbing at a Freeport nightclub that leaves man hospitalised

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net





POLICE are investigating a nightclub incident in Freeport in which a man was allegedly stabbed during an altercation with officers and later hospitalised.

The case has been referred to the Complaints and Corruption Branch, the unit that investigates allegations of officer misconduct.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Advardo Dames confirmed the referral yesterday, saying the probe was initiated after a complaint was filed.

“The entire incident that occurred that night is being investigated for the veracity of all allegations,” ACP Danes said. “These are allegations and they are being investigated. Our Complaints and Corruption Branch is our internal mechanism to investigate any complaints of unethical behaviour by police officers.”

He noted that police have not received a formal complaint from the injured man’s mother. “We are initiating this investigation based on the information that came to us from a complaint,” he added.

The investigation follows the arrests of two men during the disturbance. One of them, a 25-year-old, has since been charged with threats of death, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly behaviour. He was arraigned on August 13, granted bail, and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

The second man, who was injured, remains in hospital but was released from police custody.

According to ACP Dames, the incident occurred around 1.30am on Sunday, August 10, when an officer hired for private security at the nightclub was called for assistance. “While dealing with this matter, another male approached the officers. This resulted in two young men being arrested,” he said.

One of the men was later taken to Rand Memorial Hospital for treatment.

ACP Dames confirmed no officer has been arrested in connection with the stabbing as the investigation continues.