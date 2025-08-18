Raising the bar in global academic enrichment

In today’s dynamic global society, where colleagues and collaborators are often separated by continents, University of The Bahamas (UB) is equipping its students with the skills, exposure, and networks to thrive anywhere in the world. More and more UB students are taking advantage of opportunities to study abroad—broadening their academic and cultural horizons while earning their degrees at home.

Recently, ten UB students returned from a two-week cultural and academic immersion programme at the Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology (NUIST), where they explored Chinese culture, language, and heritage while engaging in specialised sessions on weather science, climate change, and forecasting — areas in which NUIST is recognised internationally.

This experience is a powerful demonstration of two of UB’s six strategic priorities: Supporting Student Success and Internationalisation. By expanding students’ academic perspectives, enhancing cultural competency, and building global connections, UB continues to deliver transformative opportunities that prepare graduates to excel in any environment.

“Representing UB in China was an extraordinary blend of cultural immersion, academic exchange, and cutting-edge technology,” said Norman Gay, a computer information systems major. “Immersing into Chinese society ignited a newfound desire in me for global travel, leaving me with a lasting sense of wonder.”

Architecture major Siemone Simmons echoed that sentiment: “My experience at the NUIST summer programme gave me an opportunity to be a part of something much bigger than I could have imagined. The technological advancements and deeply informed lectures opened my eyes to cultural possibilities that will forever be etched in my mind.”

The student cohort also included Antary Alcius (finance and economics), Bernique Lightbourne, Davanna Douglas, Burton Gibson, Antonio Cadet, and Kimora St Jean (biology majors with chemistry minors), Alexandria Miller (education), and Kaitlyn Forbes (marine science). They were accompanied by Ms Shacantila Hall and Assistant Professor Dr Williamson Gustave.

Before their departure, the group met with Her Excellency Yan Jiarong, Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas, who encouraged them to appreciate China’s economic and social development, explore its long history and vibrant culture, and actively foster educational cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.

Since returning home, the students have shared how the programme not only expanded their worldview but also strengthened their academic ambitions. They built friendships with peers from Bosnia, America, Japan, and other countries, demonstrating how UB’s international partnerships open doors to lifelong personal and professional networks.

“The NUIST summer camp was an unforgettable experience where we immersed ourselves in Chinese culture, explored local traditions, and sampled regional cuisine,” said Kimora St Jean. “Attending classes in a different academic environment gave me a fresh perspective on learning. Visiting Shanghai by day and night was awe-inspiring. I am deeply grateful for this journey that broadened my horizons and created memories I will cherish forever.”

The acclaimed NUIST cultural immersion trip is organised through the Confucius Institute at UB (CIUB), jointly developed by UB and NUIST. Since its launch in 2009, CIUB has advanced UB’s mission by promoting learning, fostering cross-cultural understanding, and providing students with international academic experiences. With support from the Office of Chinese Language Council International (Hanban), UB students and faculty participate annually in language and cultural exchanges in China — an ongoing contribution to student achievement and global readiness.

By embedding these kinds of experiences into the UB journey, the university reinforces its bold commitment to producing globally competent, confident, and connected graduates who are prepared to lead in an increasingly interconnected world. Through it partnerships with global institutions, UB students are able to take advantage of study abroad opportunities in China, Japan, Malaysia , Taiwan, Vietnam, USA, Spain, France, Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, Finland, Austria, Denmark, Norway, South Korea, and Canada.

