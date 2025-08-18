Three women arrested after fight at Grand Bahama International Airport

By EAYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net





TWO sisters were among three women arrested and given police bail after a fight broke out at the Grand Bahama International Airport.

There are unconfirmed reports that the sisters, who are alleged to have approached the third woman and started punching her, are related to NBA star player Buddy Hield, of the Golden State Warriors. Asked about this, Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said: “So I was told, but I can’t confirm that.” He said all three are expected to appear before the Magistrate’s Court.

The brawl was captured in a viral video showing the women punching and pulling each other’s hair as onlookers watched. A man eventually separated one of them while another tried to break up the remaining two before all were restrained.

In the clip, one of the women is heard shouting: “F**king stupid to approach me.”

The incident occurred on August 5. Police said the sisters approached another woman who was preparing to board a flight to the United States.

“According to what the lady was saying, as she checked for a flight, she saw the two sisters,” Mr Rolle said. “They approached her, and they started to punch on her and the fight started.”

The sisters were arrested that day, while the other woman was taken into custody several days later upon her return.