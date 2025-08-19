12 Haitian nationals fined for multiple immigration offences

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A DOZEN Haitian nationals were fined in court yesterday for immigration offences, including overstaying and illegal landing.

Among the group, comprising ten men and two women, was Tyron Vernet, who received the highest fine of $2,500 after overstaying in The Bahamas for five years.

The other defendants were identified as Robens Sainvil, Judson Sylvestre, Bodler St Juste, Benitho Dolcine, Schnaica Midi, Kervenson Deus, Angeline Pierre, Orlando Charles, Kristyan Gorges, Fritzner Bolivard, and Francois Arnard.

Pierre, Charles, and Gorges were each fined $300 for illegal landing. Most of the others were fined $1,000 for overstaying between one and seven months, while Midi and Bolivard were each fined $500 for shorter overstays.

Bolivard, who had overstayed by just seven days, told the court he had already purchased a ticket to leave. The judge, however, ruled that this did not excuse his breach of the law.

The defendants were warned that failure to pay their fines would result in imprisonment.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley, presiding over the arraignments, said he intends to recommend their repatriation once sentences are completed.