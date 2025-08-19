ASURE Win Gaming officially announces its sponsorship of North Eleuthera Family Island Regatta

By JONATHAN BURROWS





ASURE Win Gaming officially announced its sponsorship of the 2025 North Eleuthera Family Island Regatta, which is slated to begin on the island of Eleuthera October 9-13.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Asure Win Gaming headquarters, where Asure Win’s marketing director, Anthony Coakley, confirmed that the gaming company will serve as one of the title sponsors for this year’s highly anticipated event and presented a $10,000 donation cheque.

“It is our pleasure to be a part of the North Eleuthera Regatta, it is one of those staple events that you must attend, and it always brings a whole lot of excitement,” Coakley said.

Harrison Cleare, treasurer of the North Eleuthera Regatta Association, was also present at the press conference and expressed gratitude for Asure Win’s support.

“We want to thank Asure Win for coming on board in such a short period, also thanks to Uncle Tom for helping us with this sponsor,” said Cleare.

Don “Terrible T” Butler confirmed that this year’s regatta will be headlined by 10 confirmed artists from around The Bahamas. Some of these confirmed artists are D Mac Bahamas, Geno D, The Pure Vibes Band, and Stevie S.

“We are excited about the whole weekend, and we want everybody to come on down because that weekend is going to be epic and it’s going to be something you definitely do not want to miss,” said Butler. The North Eleuthera (Briland) Regatta remains one of the most celebrated sailing events in the country.

Drawing sailors, visitors, locals and tourists, this year’s regatta is slated to be one to be remembered.