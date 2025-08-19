Bahamas wins

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net





Team Bahamas clinched a 2-1 victory over Trinidad & Tobago to open their Billie Jean King Cup competition yesterday on a high note in Santa Tecla, El Salvador.

Grand Bahamian Simone Pratt, playing in the number two spot, wasted no time on the court, sweeping her opponent Charlotte Ready in 43 minutes in her 6-0, 6-0 whitewashing decision.

Top seeded player and national champion Sydney Clarke had to go a little over an hour before she came out with a 6-4, 6-3 win to secure the tie.

However, in the doubles, the combo of Clarke and Pratt lost 4-6, 6-7 (8), but it didn’t make any difference because the tie was already secured in the pair of singles.

Pratt, now the elder stateswoman playing on the team, said they took care of business in the singles, although they wanted the doubles too.

“I played very solid, limiting my errors and just really focusing on the in,” Pratt said. “Sydney also played a great match. We fell a little bit short in the doubles, but it was very close.

“We got a good doubles match in, getting a little more familiar with each other. But it was a very good game, very close. We look forward to playing against Suriname tomorrow.”

Clarke said they got the win and that is all that matters.

“We lost the doubles, but at least we were able to take charge in the singles and make our presence felt early,” Clarke said. “In the doubles, we had a good fight, but we fell short in some areas.

“I hope that as the tournament goes on, we will be able to minimise the errors in our doubles and singles and just keep focused and keep the momentum going. We’re looking forward to playing Suriname tomorrow. I hope we can keep the magic going.”

Team Bahamas, captained by former national team champion Kim O’Kelley, also features rising young players Jalisa Clarke and Saphirre Ferguson.

O’Kelley, who was a long-time member of the Fed Cup team (as it was previously called), said Pratt and Clarke went out there and gave it their all.

“We did good. We won both singles,” O’Kelley said. “Simone had an easy match. Well, she made it easy. She played well, flawless tennis.

“Sydney had a more difficult match. We knew the girls, so we thought that the match would be a lot tougher. But Sydney was on point. She played really well. Was very proud of how well she played.”

As for the doubles, O’Kelley said they had it, but just allowed Trinidad & Tobago to storm back in the final set to seal the deal.

“We had some loose playing. We should have taken it, but that’s how it is,” O’Kelley said. “I’m just glad that we got some practice with the doubles.”

According to O’Kelley, they are playing in a tough Group B against Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica and Suriname.

“Just looking at the players in between our changeovers, it’s good competition, especially from Jamaica and Uruguay and Cuba,” she stated.

“So we are going to have our hands full. We will have to stay very focused.”.

Uruguay, Panama and St Lucia are p-lsying out of Group A, while Cuba, El Salvador, Antigua & Barbuda and the US Virgin Islands are in Group C.

Team Bahamas will be back in action today against Suriname, who lost to Jamaica yesterday. Team Bahamas will play Jamaica in their final match in pool play to determine what happens for the playoffs.

“I know the girls will bring their best game because they want it,” O’Kelley said. “They want it bad.”