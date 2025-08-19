Hanna-Martin: School repairs on track to be completed before school opening

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin said school repairs are on track to be completed before the new academic year begins, while also confirming that preparations for a new student identification card system to tighten campus security are underway.

She acknowledged that the timeline for repairs is aggressive but said contractors remain on pace to finish before schools reopen. She noted that since taking office, her ministry has managed to meet this annual deadline and she does not expect this year to be any different.

Concerns about whether schools will be ready arise almost every year, but officials insist the work is progressing. Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis toured several campuses on Friday to check the status of repairs.

Turning to security measures, Mrs Hanna Martin said the student ID initiative is advancing with the support of the Ministry of Finance. A company has already been identified to carry out the project, and officials hope to finalise the details in the coming days.

She explained that the initial rollout is planned for junior and senior high schools and may begin in time for the new school year, depending on whether the contractor can deliver within the short timeframe. The cards will serve as formal identification, verifying which school students belong to and restricting access to outsiders. Over time, the IDs are expected to hold personal and academic information and serve as passes for “sterile zones” on campus.

Mrs Hanna Martin said the measures became necessary after several incidents of unauthorised people entering school grounds, which compromised safety.

She also pointed to a 17 percent decline in school-related incidents nationwide last year, crediting collaboration between School Resource Officers, administrators, security staff, and parents. While full statistics for this year are not yet available, she said there has already been a noticeable reduction in fights and other disruptions.