Knowles insists officers don’t fabricate evidence

POLICE Commissioner Shanta Knowles yesterday insisted that officers would never fabricate evidence after a Coroner’s Court inquest into the death of Evan Fox revealed contradictions between a pathologist’s findings and police claims.

“We present the evidence that we have at the time,” she said. “We will not fabricate evidence. We will only present what we have. So, if you in the community have the information, then please share it with us so that we can comfort the families who are grieving.”

Earlier this month, a five-member jury concluded Fox’s death was a homicide, overturning the police’s initial suicide ruling.

In May 2024, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters that a pathologist had determined Fox died from a self-inflicted wound, and police closed the matter. But during the inquest, pathologist Dr Caryn Sands testified there was no evidence Fox was shot in the chest at close range.

Firearms expert Inspector Henrington Curry also told the court it was “unlikely” Fox shot himself, noting the shooter appeared to have been at least ten feet away.

Commissioner Knowles said police accept the jury’s ruling and will continue investigating in hopes of identifying those responsible.

She said she will wait for the coroner to complete the file and forward it either to the Director of Public Prosecutions or back to the police before officers proceed further.

Fox, 33, was found dead on April 29, 2024 inside his blue Dodge Ram truck in a bushy area off Frank Watson Boulevard, two days after his wife reported him missing. His decomposing body was discovered with a shotgun near the vehicle.

His death shocked relatives and friends, many of whom doubted the suicide conclusion from the beginning. His father said he had shown no signs of depression or suicidal thoughts. His widow, Jasmine Fox, said she had long questioned the police’s determination. His mother, Michelle Green, said she “always knew” her son had not killed himself, though the ruling reopened painful emotions.

Family members searched for him on April 28 in western New Providence, the same day police deployed drones and K-9 units to assist. His body was discovered the following day.

Dr Sands testified Fox died from a shotgun wound to the chest, with pellets tearing through his heart before exiting his back.