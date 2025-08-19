Knowles insists officers don’t fabricate evidence

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
POLICE Commissioner Shanta Knowles yesterday insisted that officers would never fabricate evidence after a Coroner’s Court inquest into the death of Evan Fox revealed contradictions between a pathologist’s findings and police claims.
“We present the evidence that we have at the time,” she said. “We will not fabricate evidence. We will only present what we have. So, if you in the community have the information, then please share it with us so that we can comfort the families who are grieving.”
Earlier this month, a five-member jury concluded Fox’s death was a homicide, overturning the police’s initial suicide ruling.
In May 2024, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters that a pathologist had determined Fox died from a self-inflicted wound, and police closed the matter. But during the inquest, pathologist Dr Caryn Sands testified there was no evidence Fox was shot in the chest at close range.
Firearms expert Inspector Henrington Curry also told the court it was “unlikely” Fox shot himself, noting the shooter appeared to have been at least ten feet away.
Commissioner Knowles said police accept the jury’s ruling and will continue investigating in hopes of identifying those responsible.
She said she will wait for the coroner to complete the file and forward it either to the Director of Public Prosecutions or back to the police before officers proceed further.
Fox, 33, was found dead on April 29, 2024 inside his blue Dodge Ram truck in a bushy area off Frank Watson Boulevard, two days after his wife reported him missing. His decomposing body was discovered with a shotgun near the vehicle.
His death shocked relatives and friends, many of whom doubted the suicide conclusion from the beginning. His father said he had shown no signs of depression or suicidal thoughts. His widow, Jasmine Fox, said she had long questioned the police’s determination. His mother, Michelle Green, said she “always knew” her son had not killed himself, though the ruling reopened painful emotions.
Family members searched for him on April 28 in western New Providence, the same day police deployed drones and K-9 units to assist. His body was discovered the following day.
Dr Sands testified Fox died from a shotgun wound to the chest, with pellets tearing through his heart before exiting his back.
Comments
bahamianson 16 hours, 12 minutes ago
What a dumb and inexperienced thing to say! I am sorry. How can you say that all lawyers do not steal client’s money? Look in our paper this past Monday. Mr. Lockhart was charged in court. How can you say that all Doctors are above board? How can you say that all accounts do not steal from their clients? What a green thing to say . If she is making these green comments, please help the police force and the Bahamas.
ThisIsOurs 11 hours, 28 minutes ago
"What a dumb and inexperienced thing to say"
I agree.
From the Tribune May 5 2020 regarding admission from police investigator Debra Thompson of bringing together two witness to align their statements:
"..further cited facts that arose during his trial about Superintendent Thompson’s work, like the fact that she initiated a meeting between the two main prosecution witnesses to synchronise their statements. (weird to the extreme)
“She admitted that in hindsight she had acted improperly in arranging the meeting to ‘clear up the ambiguities’ in each of their statements” and “she altered the original statement taken from Jonathan Ash…,” he noted" (a firable offense)
This violates every principle of a fair trial
DWW 13 hours, 11 minutes ago
Pull the other one now
Porcupine 11 hours, 26 minutes ago
Wow! saying stuff like this should have you disqualified from adult discussions. I don't believe anyone in The Bahamas would EVER do anything wrong. Especially never any police, or politicians, or gang members, or pastors..............
SP 9 hours, 36 minutes ago
😱 WTF 😳 Seriously? 😂 🤣
birdiestrachan 9 hours, 22 minutes ago
No doubt there are bad police officers. But there are more good than bad .Jesus had 12 disciples. Out of the 12 one was Judas
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 43 minutes ago
And one Judas was enough to get a whole Jesus killed, despite the 11 "good" ones
Porcupine 5 hours, 49 minutes ago
Yup.
TalRussell 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
If Jesus had recruited "anywhere close" to the numbers are currently serving in "the mission" of the RBPF....Imagine the number of "armed to shoot "Judasas ---- Yes?
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
I get that the commissioner wants to be seen as supportive of her troops and she should be. But after the Metayer tapes, Sonny Miller, ASP Curtis on video... and murder of two witnesses associated with the Metayer tapes, with one young boy saying, the murderers "had on police boots", this statement "in the absolute" stretches belief
