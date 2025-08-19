Rising star point guard ‘Tweety’ Charlton looking ahead to Austin Peay

By BRENT STUBBS

VERONAYE “Tweety” Charlton, one of the rising young Bahamian point guards, is looking forward to making her transition in women’s college basketball from North Alabama to Austin Peay this year.

Charlton, who comes from humble beginnings under coach Terrance ‘Red-Eye’ McSweeney at Palmdale Primary, paid a courtesy call on Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg and Minister of Education, Technology and Vocational Training Glenys Hanna-Martin before she leaves on Thursday for Clarksville, Tennessee.

Both ministers encouraged the former to become the best version of herself on and off the basketball court in pursuit of her dreams of becoming a professional basketball player.

“I’m now surprised to see Tweety in this position because I believe she will have a great career in basketball,” said Bowleg, who previously coached basketball in the New Providence Women’s Basketball Association. “We are expecting great things from her and while Waltiea Rolle has opened the door for Jonquel Jones, there are a number of players like Tweety who have the potential to play at the professional level, so we wish her well.”

Hanna-Martin advised Charlton that the entire nation will be rooting for her to succeed at the division one level, but more so as a major in graphic design and photography.

“I’m very proud of her innate ability and discipline, even in her performances and her academics,” Hanna-Martin stressed.

“Obviously, she’s a very balanced young lady. So we are very proud of her accomplishments and in awe of her ability and we are hopeful that she will be able to realise her dreams. We are prayerful that she will balance those hopes.”

Once she does, Hanna-Martin said Veronaye Charlton will be a name that the Bahamian public will become familiar with as she soars to higher heights.

Charlton, a 5-feet, 4-inches former student of Jordan Prince Williams High, went on to graduate from Tallulah Falls in Georgia and then prepped at Norcross High School before she spent the past two years at North Alabama. “I saw a lot of changes,” said Charlton, aas she reflected on her transition from high school to college.

During her tenure at North Alabama, Charlton made 22 starts in her rookie season with the Lions, averaging 16.0 minutes per game and 9.1 points and 4.0 rebounds.

In her sophomore year, she appeared in 189 games, averaging 2.2 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor.

With a change in coaching for the Lions, Charlton decided to enter the transfer portal and decided to connect with coach Brittany Young and the Knights’ team at Austin Peay.

“One of my main goals is to be a leader,” Charlton said. “The other point guard is a freshman, so I just want to go in and play my game and score when they need me too and to be able to pass the ball.”

Having met the players so far, Charlton said she feels right at home and is looking forward to making her contribution to the success of the team.

Young said her coaching staff are excited to bring in Charlton as a member of the Knights’ team, having had the opportunity to play against her when she was with the Lions.

“We had a relationship that extended back to when she was in Georgia, so when the opportunity came with a coaching change at Alabama, we were happy to get her to come here to Austin Peay.”

In watching her, Young said she was always impressed with the fact that Charlton was committed to praying before the game and she was always the first to reach to prepare to play.

She said the coaching staff at Austin Peay will be relying on that same level of enthusiasm from Young to help[ ignite the Knights, who finished last season with a 13-18 win-loss record and 7-11 in the Atlantic Sun Conference ASUN Conference.

Charlton, 20, is the daughter of Christen and Verron Charlton and she has three siblings, including Ckaimya, Chera and Maquell, but she's the only one playing sports.












