Senior Women’s National Volleyball Team falls to Trinidad & Tobago 3-0

By JONATHAN BURROWS





YESTERDAY at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium, The Bahamas’ senior women’s national volleyball team lost to Trinidad and Tobago with a score of 3-0 in the CAZOVA Senior Volleyball Championships.

Trinidad and Tobago claimed the victory with scores of 19-25, 25-17, and 12-25.

Team captain Raechel Knowles remained hopeful and composed after the tough loss. “Today we just came out a little low energy which is very unlike us… the way you start is usually the way you finish, we were not ourselves but that’s okay, you live, and you learn,” Knowles said.

Team Bahamas showed flashes of strong defence and solid ball control, yet was ultimately unable to capitalise on key opportunities. “We have a very young team, still very proud of them and I think once we pick that energy up and have that confidence in ourselves all the time then we’ll produce what we can produce,” she said.

Knowles also shared the plan for the team going forward in the tournament and praised her team.

“Right now we will just rest, we have tomorrow off and we hopefully will come back stronger for our next match. We just need to communicate a little bit more and kind of get out of our heads,” she said. “We have a lot of young girls and it’s hard for them to carry the country on their shoulders, it’s tough and it’s a big responsibility, but they are handling it well,” she added. The Bahamas’ men’s team will take the court next on August 20 at 8:00 pm, facing off against Suriname.