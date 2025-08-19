TikTok personality ‘Jaido World’ charged with attempted murder

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemeidia.net

POPULAR TikTok personality Elias Fritz was remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of attempted murder and armed robbery.

Fritz, 19, who has more than 300,000 TikTok followers and is known online as ‘Jaido World,’ and a 16-year-old boy are alleged to have tried to rob Theodore Fernander of his white Honda Odyssey on August 11, and also tried to kill him.

The pair also face charges of firearm and ammunition possession and the attempted murder of two police officers.

They were arrested after a police chase ended with their vehicle crashing into a utility pole on Eastern Road last Monday.

Officers from Operation Black Scorpion said they first saw the suspects driving a white Japanese vehicle without headlights at high speed near Ida Street and Robinson Road.

When officers attempted to stop them, the suspects fled, prompting a pursuit.

During the chase, officers from another patrol unit were alerted to a motorist on Robinson Road with apparent gunshot wounds. The man reported being shot by occupants of a vehicle matching the one pursued by police.

The suspects — two aged 19 and one aged 17 — were arrested at the scene.

Neither Fritz nor his co-accused was required to enter a plea to the offences when they appeared before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

They were remanded in custody and are scheduled to return to court on November 21 for presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.