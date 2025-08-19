Two vie for Central GB nomination

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE race for the Free National Movement’s nomination in Central Grand Bahama has narrowed after strong early interest from several hopefuls, with a party source telling The Tribune that educator Dr Trevor Johnson and former Chief Councillor Frazette Gibson have emerged as the frontrunners.

The Central Grand Bahama Constituency Association met on Sunday to consider a possible recommendation but has yet to settle on a name to forward to the party’s Candidate Selection Committee.

Ms Gibson, a school administrator who spent years as a local government councillor and two consecutive terms as Chief Councillor before stepping down in January, has long been active in the community. Dr Johnson, a former teacher at Eight Mile Rock High School, now serves as a professor at the University of The Bahamas.

Other names previously floated for the nomination include businessman Darren Cooper, Bishop Ricardo Grant, and Johnyk Bevans, who have all publicly expressed interest. Insiders suggest momentum has coalesced around Ms Gibson and Dr Johnson.

Central Grand Bahama is regarded as a relatively safe FNM seat, having been held by the party in consecutive elections since its creation in 1997, then as the Lucaya constituency. Former MP Neko Grant represented the area for 24 years before retiring in 2016. His successor, Iram Lewis, won the seat for the FNM in 2017 but resigned from the party in April to join the Coalition of Independents, citing a lack of support and uncertainty about his candidacy.

FNM leader Michael Pintard has expressed confidence the party will retain the seat with a strong candidate.

Meanwhile, in Pineridge, Dr Charlene Reid is considered the favourite for the nomination, though ZNS broadcaster Jay Philippe and Jasmine Turner-Dareus are also in contention.

More than half of the FNM’s candidates in Grand Bahama have already been ratified. East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson has secured his spot, along with newcomer Omar Isaacs in West Grand Bahama and Bimini. Mr Pintard himself remains the candidate for Marco City.

Under the FNM’s constitution, constituency association executives must recommend acceptable candidates for review by the Candidate Selection Committee, which can accept or reject the names before making a final decision.