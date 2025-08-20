Air Canada resumes flights

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Director of Aviation Kenneth Romer said Air Canada will resume flights to the country today after reaching a settlement with their union.

The airline began suspending services last Wednesday in response to a strike notice by its Flight Attendants Union, leading to cancellations for all their destinations.

“We are pleased to confirm that Air Canada has announced that it will gradually resume service today after reaching a mediated settlement with its Flight Attendant Union, allowing Customers to once again book and fly with confidence,” said Dr Romer.

“We expect a resumption of the airline’s scheduled Nassau operations beginning tomorrow”

About 10,000 flight attendants walked off the job on, claiming Air Canada failed to address their demands for higher pay and compensation for unpaid ground work, including during boarding.

Their union defied two back-to-work orders from a regulatory tribunal, forcing Air Canada to push back plans to partially restore service.

Dr Romer said displaced passengers received local assistance and he is looking forward to expanded service from the Canadian market.

“We wish to commend the management and staff of Nassau Flight Services - the agency responsible for facilitating Ground Handling Services for Air Canada, along with the Nassau Airport Development team and other industry stakeholders, who have been assisting displaced passengers and ensuring service recovery over the past few days,” said Dr Romer

“We look forward sustained and expanded service from this very important Canadian market and will keep the traveling community updated on any further developments.”