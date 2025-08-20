Bahamas Bodybuilding, Wellness & Fitness Federation hosts its 2024 National Championships

THE Bahamas Bodybuilding, Wellness & Fitness Federation (BBWFF) successfully hosted its 2024 National Championships on July 26 at the University of The Bahamas, marking a groundbreaking moment in national bodybuilding history with the introduction of a Gym/Trainer-Coach Points Competition.

This new competition format, adopted for the first time at the national level, used the internationally recognised IFBB Continental/World Championship point system, the same system implemented at the CAC (Central American and Caribbean) Championships.

The initiative aimed to reward not only individual athlete performance but also the collective efforts of coaches and gyms in athlete development and competition strategy.

Point System Breakdown:

1st place - 16 points; 2nd place - 12 points; 3rd place - 9 points; 4th place - 7 points; 5th place - 6 points; 6th place - 5 points; 7th place - 4 points; 8th place - 3 points; 9th place - 2 points and 10th place - 1 point.

This structure encouraged both quality and quantity of athlete participation, as the total gym or coach score was determined by the placements of all athletes competing under their banner.

Final Standings – Gym/Coach Competition:

Iron Man Gym – 90 points; Oreck Nesbitt – 60 points; Andros Flex Fitness – 35 points and 4th Place – Jimmy Norris – 34 points.

Iron Man Gym claimed the top spot with a commanding 90-point performance. Oreck Nesbitt followed with a strong showing of 60 points.

The battle for third place came down to the wire, with Andros Flex Fitness edging out Jimmy Norius by a single point in a thrilling finish.

A New Era for Bahamas

Bodybuilding

“This new points system brings a competitive edge that motivates coaches, trainers and gyms to invest even more in the development of their athletes,” said a spokesperson for the federation. “It’s not just about individual wins it’s about the strength of the entire team behind them.”

The BBWFF congratulates all athletes, coaches and gyms who participated and contributed to the success of this year’s event. The federation looks forward to continuing to elevate the sport through innovation, collaboration and world-class competition.