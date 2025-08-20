BTC launches 2025-26 Phone Book

JUNKANOO is being celebrated with the new BTC telephone directories this year.

The 2025–2026 edition embraces the spirit of Junkanoo on the cover as well as in a feature article by Arlene Nash-Ferguson, director of Educulture Bahamas Ltd.

The cover story dives into the roots and cultural significance of Junkanoo, reminding readers that the vibrant celebration is deeply tied to national pride and historical memory.

“Junkanoo is not just a parade, it’s a story of resilience, creativity, and identity,” said Ms Nash-Ferguson. “This year’s directory is more than a reference book; it’s a keepsake. We must ensure our children understand the legacy of Junkanoo, which embodies the strength of our ancestors and the uniqueness of our Bahamian spirit.”

BTC’s online digital directory can also be accessed by visiting www.btcbahamas.com and clicking on “phone book”.

“The BTC telephone directory continues to be an essential resource,” said Najah Finlayson, BTC’s manager of directory publications and B2B marketing. “Whether you’re a business owner, a student, or just someone trying to track down a phone number, the directory offers a quick, accessible solution. We’ve kept our signature layout – White Pages for names and numbers, Yellow Pages for business categories – because that’s what people know and trust.”

BTC has also included an “Everyday Living” section filled with lifestyle articles – from wellness tips to household hacks. For younger readers, BTC has added a Junior Junkanoo puzzle in the community pages, giving teens a chance to win prizes by completing it.

Also new this year is a curated list of frequently visited Bahamian websites that covers utilities, banking, entertainment, as well as an expanded “How-To” guide in the Yellow Pages section.

The books are now available for collection across New Providence and Grand Bahama. The book is also being distributed door-to-door in Abaco.