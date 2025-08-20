Davis: Govt overhauling national curriculum to modernise eduction

By JADE RUSSELL

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the government is overhauling the national curriculum as part of wider efforts to modernise education in The Bahamas, though he did not provide details on the changes.

“We are reforming curricula to make them more relevant to today’s economy,” he said. “We are investing in training programmes for teachers and administrators. And we are strengthening partnerships with parents and communities.”

He spoke yesterday at the annual Public School Administrators Conclave, held over two days at the British Colonial hotel. More than 160 administrators from public schools across the country attended the event, which was held under the theme “Transformational Leadership: Building Capacity, Raising Standards, and Achieving Excellence.”

Mr Davis expressed gratitude to administrators for their dedication, saying the work they do in classrooms and offices is essential to shaping the nation’s future.

“Because for every child in The Bahamas today, there is an administrator, a principal, a vice-principal, or a district officer whose decision, whose encouragement, whose leadership may alter the course of that child’s life,” he said.

He said raising standards goes beyond improving exam results.

“It means ensuring that children understand that hard work is rewarded, that excellence is expected, and that they are capable of more than they sometimes believe,” he said.

He stressed that accountability must be shared at every level of the system: government must provide resources, teachers must deliver quality instruction, administrators must lead effectively, and parents must support the work of schools. Administrators themselves, he added, must also continue to receive training and support to carry out their responsibilities.