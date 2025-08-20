Man charged with impersonating a policeman allegedly for several weeks

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsely pretending to be a public officer and unlawfully possessing police paraphernalia.

Police did not name the man, but The Tribune understands he is James Rutherford Jr. He appeared in court on Monday.

Police said the charges stem from an incident that gained traction on social media after images and claims circulated about a man pretending to be an officer at Goodman’s Bay.

While police did not confirm the details of the post, it alleged that officers patrolling the beach encountered a man in a navy tactical outfit and a cap embroidered with “Police”. The man allegedly identified himself using another officer’s badge number, but one of the patrol officers recognised the name and realised he was impersonating a colleague.

The post also claimed the suspect had been working alongside real officers for weeks without their knowledge, and that at least one inspector said he had been unaware the man was not legitimately part of the force. It further alleged that the suspect had been arrested for a similar offence in 2022 and discharged with a warning, and that a search of his home uncovered an imitation firearm concealed in a baby carrier.

Officials confirmed only that the matter is before the courts and that the incident attracted attention online.

The accused appeared before the Magistrate’s Court, where he was granted $5,000 bail. The case was adjourned to September 9.