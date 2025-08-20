Police officer arrested in Dino Bain’s ‘unlawful killing’ granted bail

A POLICE officer arrested after a Coroner’s Court jury found that Dino Bain was “unlawfully killed” during a police-involved shooting was granted emergency bail in the Supreme Court on Monday.

Reserve Police Constable 3099 Franklyn Armbrister, who fatally shot the unarmed 27-year-old with a single bullet, was released on $9,900 bail by Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson after spending the weekend in custody.

The decision follows a rare Coroner’s Court ruling last week, in which jurors ruled that Bain’s death was homicide by murder.

Bain was shot on December 28, 2023 in a backyard on Dean Street during a police operation targeting his brother. Armbrister claimed Bain was armed and pointed a weapon, and later insisted that he “threw the gun” — but no firearm was recovered, and witness testimony contradicted the officer’s account.

The matter has been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions to decide whether criminal charges should be filed.