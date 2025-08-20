Possible serial stabber questioned by police

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

CONCERNS about a possible serial stabber have emerged after police revealed yesterday they are questioning a man in relation to three separate stabbing incidents in two days, including two against men in their 60s.

According to police, the latest incident occurred yesterday morning in the Farrington Road area and involved a 60-year-old bus driver.

The driver told officers he was sitting in his jitney collecting passengers before 10am when a man approached and asked for money. After he said he had none, the suspect pulled a sharp object and stabbed him in the neck before fleeing the scene. A woman was also reportedly assaulted during the escape.

The injured driver managed to drive himself to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to report the incident before being rushed to the hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

A short time later, officers arrested a 39-year-old man near Horseshoe Drive. Police say he is also being questioned in connection with two other stabbings that occurred Monday and early Tuesday on University Boulevard and College Avenue.

In the University Boulevard case, a 62-year-old man was walking in the area shortly after 9am on Monday when he was approached by an unknown man who stabbed him in the neck with a sharp object. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable but serious condition.

In the third incident, a 42-year-old man said he was walking near a public school around 2am yesterday on College Avenue when he was stabbed in the upper body by a man known to him. He was also transported to the hospital and is currently in serious condition.