Tragedy strikes on teen’s birthday

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

JUST hours after staying up past midnight with classmates who called to celebrate his 13th birthday, Prince Chaz Wright was killed in a car crash that has devastated his family and school community.

The Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy student was a passenger in a black Chevy Impala that collided with a tractor around 11.30am Monday on Warren Levarity Highway, near Bahama Rock. The impact left the car mangled, and firemen had to use the Jaws of Life to pull the teen from the wreckage.

Prince was rushed to hospital, but he did not survive. His father and another man were also injured and remain hospitalised.

School Principal Ashell Bain said the loss has shattered students, teachers, and parents.

“It is really sad, I was in total shock and broken when I got the news,” she told The Tribune yesterday. “School is still closed, but this is very rough right now for his classmates. He just turned 13 and celebrated his birthday yesterday. He was up on Monday until midnight with classmates on the phone to bring in his birthday together.”

She described Prince as a quiet, respectful boy who excelled in sports and school life. She said many parents have already reached out to say their children are struggling with the tragedy.

Prince’s uncle, Malik Wright, remembered him as a well-mannered teen who never failed to greet adults politely. He said the family hoped he could be stabilised and airlifted, but instead received the crushing call from doctors that he had died.

“When the doctors called and he did not make it, it was just gut-wrenching; that took everything out of us as a family,” Mr Wright said in an interview on ZNS.

Police are investigating the crash, which came a day after another deadly accident on Grand Bahama that claimed two young men’s lives at East Atlantic Drive and Tamarind Street. Two women were also injured in that collision.