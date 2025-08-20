TUC threatens national strike

BY ANNELIA NIXON
Tribune Business Reporter
anixon@tribunemedia.net
INDUSTRIAL action has been pledged “in very short order” by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) - with the airport and the foot of Paradise Island bridge to be targeted.
The action comes as the TUC supports the Bahamas Taxicab Union (BTCU) and the Bahamas General Workers Union (BGWU). It follows complaints that livery drivers are being allowed to “steal” jobs from taxi drivers. The TUC includes thousands of members in its affiliate unions.
Obie Ferguson, president of the TUC, yesterday told The Tribune that there may be possible industrial action in the near future - and said it would likely take place at the airport and PI bridge.
Both Mr Ferguson and Tyrone Butler, president of the BTCU, spoke at a press conference on Monday at the BCPOU hall on the challenges plaguing the transportation industry.
The two locations targeted are those the BTCU have complained are in support of allowing livery drivers to service tourists.
Comments
moncurcool 8 hours, 43 minutes ago
If a tourist chooses to want to ride in e livery car over a taxi, is that not their right?
And this talk of industrial action is why these unions are so irrelevant today.
whatsup 7 hours, 57 minutes ago
Is this because if all the taxicabs went on Strike....NO ONE WOULD CARE. The last time I got a taxi from the airport, the drives was eating cookies the whole drive and the taxi was nasty. too many Haitians driving taxicabs!!!
bogart 7 hours, 35 minutes ago
The union must first teach the taxi cab drivers how to drive on the public roads and respect other road users especially around the area of the Paradise Island bridges, Shirley St. and East Bay St. cutting/boring through into traffic driving through empty lots by Maud St., York St., and a block or two from the Unionist Legal Office.
The tourist have the democratic Bahamian rights to be allowed to choose.
Sickened 7 hours, 11 minutes ago
Most taxi drivers are lousy, ignorant, disgusting humans. They drive horribly and endanger other motorists, pedestrians and property. Plus 90% of the vehicles are disgusting and poorly maintained.
I think that they should go on strike AND STAY ON STRIKE!!!!
GO ON STRIKE AND KEEP OUR ROADS SAFE!!!!
Dawes 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
At least the roads will be safe from them for a while then. They complain but don't do anything to grow their business. If they were smart they would have an UBER style app which we all could use. Many Bahamians would then actually use them. But all they really want is that run form airport to hotel
Sickened 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
Question - do any of regular taxis take credit cards? Or it the same old scam of 'I don't have any change so I'll just keep the difference'?
AnObserver 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
Unions destroy societies.
DreamerX 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
Please strike and let the government change the entire game. Tired of these outdated leeches. They barely even serve the Bahamian people. BTCU owes the government millions in various ways to various ministries but acts like they have any moral/legal grounds for this attitude.
bahamianson 26 minutes ago
Just strike and stop talking. Suffer the consequences as a result of the strike. Either way,, strike!
