TUC threatens national strike

BY ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

INDUSTRIAL action has been pledged “in very short order” by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) - with the airport and the foot of Paradise Island bridge to be targeted.

The action comes as the TUC supports the Bahamas Taxicab Union (BTCU) and the Bahamas General Workers Union (BGWU). It follows complaints that livery drivers are being allowed to “steal” jobs from taxi drivers. The TUC includes thousands of members in its affiliate unions.

Obie Ferguson, president of the TUC, yesterday told The Tribune that there may be possible industrial action in the near future - and said it would likely take place at the airport and PI bridge.

Both Mr Ferguson and Tyrone Butler, president of the BTCU, spoke at a press conference on Monday at the BCPOU hall on the challenges plaguing the transportation industry.

The two locations targeted are those the BTCU have complained are in support of allowing livery drivers to service tourists.