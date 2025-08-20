UB North Campus returns to pre-Dorian enrollment levels

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The University of The Bahamas North Campus has returned to pre-Hurricane Dorian enrollment levels, welcoming 300 new students for the autumn semester.

Denise Barnes, vice president of human resources and vice president of UB North, said the influx of students marks a significant milestone for the campus.

“These numbers reflect pre-Dorian levels. For the past few years, many students who were accepted did not arrive, but now we are filled to capacity, which is very exciting for us,” she said.

UB North completed Phase One of the new campus, with a soft opening at the former Kipling Building in December 2024. UB North has now fully relocated from the Teachers and Salaried Allied Workers Union Building, said Ms Barnes.

The new students began orientation on Tuesday.

Ms Barnes said while there are no new programmes, the university is planning innovative, niche programmes, particularly in STEM fields.

The library, currently housed at the Sir Charles Hayward Library, will eventually return to the campus.

“UB is on the move. It’s all about student success,” Ms Barnes said. “We are here because of the students. It is not simply about accommodating them; we are providing a service that ensures they can thrive academically and personally.”