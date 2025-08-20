UB student on probation after he was found with $120 worth of marijuana in backpack

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A UNIVERSITY of The Bahamas (UB) student was placed on probation yesterday after police found $120 worth of marijuana in his backpack.

Carmelo Thompson, 19, was also ordered to attend six months of counselling after pleading guilty to drug possession before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley. He was one of several men who appeared in court on drug-related charges yesterday.

According to police, Thompson was seen walking west along Bamboo Boulevard on Friday wearing a black face mask and carrying a multicolored purple backpack. Suspicious, officers stopped and searched him, finding a clear ziplock bag containing 24 grams of suspected marijuana inside the bag.

He was arrested and taken to a nearby station, where he admitted that the drugs were his. Thompson told officers he had bought the marijuana for $30 from “somewhere” in Pinewood Gardens.

In court, Thompson apologised and expressed regret for his actions. He pleaded for leniency so he could continue his studies and move forward with his life. He also presented the court with his university acceptance letter and a copy of his transcript.

After reviewing the documents, Magistrate Reckley noted Thompson’s good academic performance and agreed to give him a second chance. However, he warned that any future offenses would carry harsher penalties.

“Take this as a learning experience,” the magistrate said, placing him on six months’ probation. He was warned that failure to comply would result in a $500 fine or a one-month prison term.

Also appearing in court yesterday on similar charges were 27-year-old Brisco Larrimore, 59-year-old Godfrey Johnson, and 64-year-old Bradford Darville.

Darville and Larrimore were both arrested after police found them with drugs earlier this week after separate incidents. Darville was found with one gram of suspected cocaine, while Larrimore was found with 19 grams of suspected marijuana. Both men were ordered to attend six months of drug counselling and remain on good behavior for the same period.

Johnson, however, was sentenced to nine months in prison for drug possession with intent to supply after officers found him with 9.4 ounces of marijuana.