Water tower improvements 'will broaden site's income'

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Officials from the Antiquities, Monuments and Museums Corporation say improvements to the water tower will “broaden” the site’s income base.

Don Cornish, managing director of the Antiquities, Monuments and Museums Corporation, while not able to confirm when work on the water tower will be completed, told reporters stakeholders will benefit from the improved facilities.

“There have been some delays that were accounted for by rain and some other particulars regarding the vendors on site. We're anxious, obviously, to get a clear understanding of when the construction will be completed. But we're not anxious to get it done if it's not properly done,” said Mr Cornish.

“Obviously, you want to make sure the site is user-friendly, user-ready, and that we can return it to the proper tenants, which is the stakeholders, and give them an opportunity to benefit.”

The government announced a four-month closure of Fort Fincastle to facilitate the repairs in March and relocated straw vendors to Fort Charlotte while repairs were being completed.

With the deadline now passed, vendors have become “anxious” as the government has not disclosed how long their temporary arrangements will be extended.

When Tribune Business visited Fort Charlotte last month, vendors had complaints about slow sales, extreme heat, damaged goods due to rain leaking though the patched tarps and rodent infestation

Mr Cornish said officials has discussed the delays with both the Straw Market Authority and the Straw Vendors Association and encouraged vendors to “be patient” while repairs are being completed.

“We've spoken to them. They have interest in determining the date. The initial conversation that we had said and we had all agreed… we had estimated for July finish. There have been some delays and we've had to communicate that,” said Mr Cornish.

“We have to continue to encourage the vendors to be patient. It's difficult for them. You can imagine that they're under tents at Fort Charlotte, and we got their agreement to do that, and I know it's not the coolest summer. So obviously all of those things, the security of their goods, the fact that this is really their home. So we intend to return them here.

“Many factors have influenced that, and I give my apologies for that, but obviously there are circumstances that are prevailing beyond our control. In the meantime, we're trying to ensure that they understand the extent to which we've had to be delayed and why.”

He said the site is the most visited by cruise passengers in the Caribbean and the improved facilities will include a gift shop further expanding the opportunities for retail business.

“This is the most visited site for the cruise business in the Caribbean. And so given the impact it has on our economy, we obviously want a quality product, and I'm satisfied... that we will have a quality product here, and this will also add to our inventory of opportunities for retail,” said Mr Cornish.

“There'll be a gift shop on the inside, in addition to the observation deck, and chances for us also to have paying patrons of that facility. So that's very comforting for us. It gives us an opportunity, really, to broaden our base in terms of our income.”

The $3m contract awarded to SJK Construction in May 2024 includes interior and exterior restoration work to address structural concerns at the long-inactive Water Tower.