30-year jail sentence for attempted murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to 30 years in prison yesterday for the attempted murder of a man outside a Bethel Avenue bar in 2021.

Tavare “Little Spoon” Meijas, 47, was also sentenced by Senior Justice Gregory Hilton for ten years for two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Both sentences will run concurrently, retroactive to his conviction on March 6.

On April 10, 2021, Meijas opened fire on Desmond Smith and Darron Minnis as they ran from him outside B Watts Liquor. Mr Smith was shot in the left hand. A doctor testified that his wound could have been fatal if left untreated.

Prosecutors said Meijas had been drinking with Mr Minnis earlier that night. He allegedly returned with a gun, pointed it at Mr Minnis’ head, but the weapon jammed.

Police arrested Meijas half an hour later. Clothing resembling that worn by the gunman was found in his closet.

Although the trial was delayed after Mr Smith was fatally shot in Gambier Village on February 5, 2023, prosecutors pressed forward with the case.

Janet Munnings, Danielle Cooper, and Audrey Bonamy prosecuted the matter. Calvin Seymour represented Meijas.

Meijas had a violent history at the same bar: in 2013, he was convicted of attempted murders of two men there on Christmas Day 2010 and sentenced to ten years, with credit for time served on remand.