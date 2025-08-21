Anderson appointed RF executive chairman

A NEW executive chairman has been appointed at RF Group.

Michael Anderson, president and chief executive officer, has been appointed as executive chairman of the group, effective immediately.

Anderson succeeds Ross McDonald, who has served in the role since 2019, guiding the group through a period of transition and market expansion. McDonald’s resignation as chairman was effective as of August 19.

“Ross has been a tremendous steward of RF Group’s vision, and on behalf of the entire team, I extend my thanks for his leadership and dedication over the past six years,” said Michael Anderson. “I look forward to building on this momentum and ensuring that RF has a strong board and executive team to help us reach our most ambitious targets.”

The board said Mr Anderson’s appointment represents a natural progression, ensuring both continuity and strength in leadership as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Mr Anderson is a seasoned financial executive with over three decades of leadership in banking, investments, and pension services. He currently serves on the boards of the Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) and the Bahamas Central Securities Depository Limited (BCSD) and is chairman of the Bahamas Property Fund.

Mr Anderson joined Fidelity in 1987, and led the 2019 management buyout of Royal Fidelity’s Bahamas and Barbados-based banking operations from RBC Royal Bank and Fidelity Bank, along with the acquisition of Fidelity’s pension business in the Cayman Islands.

The company said his appointment reflects RF’s long-term succession planning. Mr Anderson maintains his roles as president and CEO.