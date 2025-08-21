Bahamas’ Volleyball Ladies suffer 3-1 loss to JA

By JONATHAN BURROWS

DAY five of the CAZOVA Senior Volleyball Championship brought another action-packed evening at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium yesterday with both the women and men of Team Bahamas in action.

The women’s team faced the defending champions, team Jamaica, who once again proved why they are a force in women’s volleyball. Despite a spirited effort by team Bahamas, Jamaica won 3-1.

Team Bahamas had a strong showing displaying great technique in each set but the experience of Team Jamaica carried them to the victory.

“Despite the fact that they lost, the energy in the gym was very good and it was good to see these young ladies wearing the flag on their backs with as much pride as they did,” said Monique Collins, a team Bahamas fan and avid volleyball player.

On the men’s side, team Bahamas lost to Suriname in four sets with a score of 3-1.

Spirits are still high as team Bahamas looks to advance on the elimination rounds in hopes of medaling.

“We haven’t lost anything, we’re looking to win this whole thing… that’s the standard we set for ourselves and that’s the thing we speak about in the locker rooms, during practices and during workouts,” said Eugene Stuart, main blocker for team Bahamas.

The team’s captain Shonari Hepburn also echoed his teammates’ remarks.

“We are still in contention for a medal despite the results but still a lot of tournaments left to play. Once we play the Bahamas brand of volleyball we will come out victorious,” said Hepburn.

Teams are sharpening their performances for the upcoming elimination round, which is set to begin on August 21.