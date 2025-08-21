Eight-year jail sentence for man who attempted to sexually assault a child

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to eight years in prison yesterday for the attempted sexual assault of a child.

Enrique Adderley Jr was jailed for attempted unlawful sexual intercourse by Senior Justice Gregory Hilton.

He also received four years in prison for four counts of indecent assault. Both sentences will run concurrently, starting from his conviction date on February 6.

Prosecutors said Adderley tried to have sexual intercourse with the underage child and inappropriately touched the victim on multiple occasions.

Stanley Rolle represented the accused.