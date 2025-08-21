Governor’s Harbour Airport renovations ‘near complete’

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Governor’s Harbour Airport is nearing the end of a major terminal renovation, officials say, brushing off recent criticism and confirming that airside improvements will begin early next year.

Director of Aviation Dr Kenneth Romer said renovations to the Governor’s Harbour Airport terminal are “near completion” and airside upgrades will begin during the first quarter of 2026.

Speaking to Tribune Business, Dr Romer also addressed concerns over infrastructure issues that surfaced earlier this month.

He explained the airport had some “drainage leaking” which led to water reaching the terminal

ceiling, but noted the issue has since been resolved by contractors.

“I received an update from the Airport Authority to advise that the newly installed system in the newly renovated Governor’s Harbour Airport experienced drainage leaking that was seen in terminal ceiling. The issue was addressed by having the AC units and filters serviced and the drainage issues effectively resolved,” said Dr Romer.

“Renovations to the Governor’s Harbour Airport terminal are nearing completion, with airside improvements expected to commence in the first quarter of next year. The airport continues to attract new airlift, including flights by American Airlines from Miami and Charlotte.”

According to Dr Romer, the airport’s facilities have been “significantly expanded”, with enhancements to both the check-in and departure terminals. A new roof and updated interior have also been installed as part of the ongoing redevelopment.

Despite the reported progress, the project came under fire this week from Philippa Kelly, the FNM candidate for Central and South Eleuthera.

She claimed the airport is “falling apart” under the Davis administration — despite $6m in airport upgrades reportedly completed earlier in 2024.

Referencing leaked video footage showing ceiling leaks and water damage, Ms Kelly said the condition of the airport is a symbol of the PLP’s ongoing neglect of Family Island infrastructure and raised concerns about the quality of the renovations.

In response, Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting defended the government’s handling of the project and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to meeting international standards at the facility.

Speaking to Tribune Business, Mr Sweeting said it is unfortunate a minor maintenance issue was “exploited for political relevance” and maintained that work on the landside and international terminal is on track for completion by year’s end.

“We expect that as the political silly season gears up, persons will seek any means to diminish the progress that is being made. It’s unfortunate that in this case, a simple maintenance issue has been exploited for political relevance and shamelessly called into question the excellent work of a reputable Eleutheran contractor,” said Mr Sweeting.

“We are continuing the renovation process and we expect the landside and international terminal to be completed before the end of the fourth quarter. In addition to the works at Governors Harbour

Airport we are moving expeditiously to also renovate both North Eleuthera and Rock Sound International Airports. These capital works are not an instant fix, but I am working every day to improve our infrastructure on the island of Eleuthera. Eleutherans deserve real results!”