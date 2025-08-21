High power bills in GB ‘your fault’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS are blasting Grand Bahama Power Company President Dave McGregor for telling consumers to “change their usage behaviour”, saying skyrocketing fuel charges — not wasteful habits — are driving bills to unsustainable levels, with some households now facing monthly charges as high as $1,000.

Mr McGregor, who blamed the increases on the company’s reliance on diesel fuel, urged customers to set air conditioners a few degrees warmer, limit refrigerator use, and unplug appliances when not in use. But many say those remarks show how out of touch he is with the hardships families face.

Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce president Dillon Knowles said while Mr McGregor touched on fuel cost management, his focus on consumer usage downplays the real burden.

He stressed that while consumers can control how much electricity they use, fuel costs — driven by GBPC’s generation choices — play the bigger role.

Residents point to their own experiences to show usage is not the problem. Opee Cooper, whose bill doubled this month, said: “I did the same thing, I did not change anything. I did leave $300 arrears on it, but when I checked, it was like $1,200. I was like what? When I look at the actual bill, my fuel alone was $400. Why do we have to pay so much for fuel? You work too hard not to turn your AC on.”

Responding to McGregor, he added: “No, no, no, they need to maintain their equipment - that’s what it is. Everybody wants to burn AC because it hot. You can’t tell us don’t burn AC. If y’all take care of y’all plant, y’all would not have a problem. Maintain your generation plant.”

Mr Cooper suspects the recently opened Celebration Key development is pushing up demand and straining GBPC’s capacity. He also raised concerns about billing transparency. “If you could turn off my power sitting at your desk, that means you could also adjust the numbers on my meter,” he said. “I am frustrated. This light bill is crazy.”

Another resident, Melvin Cooper, said despite switching to gas appliances, installing efficient bulbs, and buying an energy-saving refrigerator, his bill has tripled. “My bill is usually between $90 to 100 every month. I noticed an increase last month and this month, it went from $100 per month to $300,” he said, noting $120 of that was fuel alone.

“My consumption behavior has not changed, I am burning the same kilowatts every month. I think GBPC need to adjust their usage, the type of fuel they burn, and repair their generators so they don’t have to be burning this diesel fuel every month. That is why the power bill is so high,” he said. “They using diesel generators, and we spending bunch money on diesel fuel. They need to focus on making the necessary adjustment. Don’t tell us to make adjustments. Bahamians have already been making adjustments.”

The latest fuel charge on bills jumped from $0.1884 per kWh in July to $0.2353 in August, a nearly five-cent spike linked to diesel use. GBPC insisted it does not profit from fuel charges, calling them a direct pass-through cost tied to fuel, purchased power, and temporary generation. “Any changes, whether an increase or decrease, reflect a direct pass-through of those costs,” the company said in a statement.

It added: “We recognise that these increases can be challenging, and we remain committed to improving efficiency and working towards more affordable energy costs for our customers.”

Still, residents recall that just last year, the GBPC promised most customers would see lower bills through a new rate structure and a fuel hedging strategy it said was locked in until 2027.

Political leaders have joined the outcry. FNM leader Michael Pintard said fuel charges now account for nearly half of the average household’s bill, while PLP MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini Kingsley Smith also expressed frustration. Both called on GBPC to provide answers.