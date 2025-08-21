Minister celebrates return of Junior Pan American sailors

By JONATHAN BURROWS

MINISTER of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg gave his remarks at a press conference held at the Lynden Pindling International Airport yesterday to celebrate the return of Bahamian sailors who represented The Bahamas at the Junior Pan American Games in Paraguay.

“Congratulations, you have made us proud and the world is marking the banner of your bearing, on behalf of the government and of the Prime Minister, I want to first congratulate the federation for the growth and development of young sailors,” Bowleg said.

Joshua Higgins and Eliza Denning were met with cheers and a Junkanoo rush-out as they arrived home following impressive sailing at the Junior Pan American Games.

Higgins placed 13th overall, while Denning delivered an historic performance by placing first overall and winning the gold medal Her victory not only marked a significant achievement for Bahamian sailing but also secured her place at the Pan American Games being held in Peru in 2027.

Denning expressed how she felt:

“I’m really proud to represent The Bahamas, it was pretty tough at the beginning because I went in as an underdog.”

Denning advancing to the Pan American Games and Higgins gaining valuable international experience bodes well for the future of Bahamian sailing.