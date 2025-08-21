Police say speed a factor in recent traffic fatalities in Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

SPEED was a factor in two crashes that claimed the lives of two young men and a 13-year-old boy earlier this week, Traffic Chief Superintendent Christopher Farquarson confirmed yesterday, as police ramped up road safety operations across Grand Bahama.

Investigators are also probing whether alcohol contributed to the deadly accidents.

In response, the Royal Bahamas Police Force launched a road safety initiative on Wednesday, boosting visibility and distributing flyers at major junctions. Officers monitored traffic at the Lucaya roundabout on East Sunrise Highway around 4pm, while similar checks took place at Midshipman Road, Balao Road, the Airport roundabout, Queens Highway, Warren Levarity Highway, West Sunrise Highway, and Deadman’s Reef.

Supt Farquarson said the crackdown is being carried out across the northern Bahamas. “We have noticed an increase of serious traffic accidents, including fatalities on the streets. As a result, we are launching road safety initiatives throughout northern Bahamas, including Grand Bahama, Abaco and Bimini,” he said.

He warned motorists that speeding and distracted driving can be deadly, stressing the island’s limits of 45mph on highways and 25mph in residential areas. “We know that speed kills, so we are encouraging people to slow down and be courtesy to other road users, and pay attention to traffic lights and traffic signs through the streets,” he said.

The warnings follow two tragic collisions in as many days. On Sunday, Mateo King and Clifford Brice were killed and two women injured in a two-car crash at East Atlantic Drive and Tamarind Street in the early hours of the morning. Less than 24 hours later, 13-year-old Prince Chaz Wright died when the vehicle he was travelling in struck a tractor on Warren Levarity Highway around 11.30am.

“I can say speed is contributing factor in both those accidents; that is why we are urging people to stay within speed limits,” Supt Farquarson said. “We cannot say if alcohol contributed to the accident as the matter is actively under investigation, but that is an avenue we will be looking into during course of our inquiries.”

He also appealed to parents to ensure children are properly restrained. “We are urging parents who have small kids under five to get a car seat and make sure they are strapped in while driving,” he said.

Drivers caught using mobile phones face fines of up to $500.