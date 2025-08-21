Some Freetown residents call Munroe ‘a good minister but not a good MP’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

SOME residents of Freetown yesterday voiced frustration with their PLP MP, Wayne Munroe, accusing him of neglecting their concerns while championing national issues as Minister of National Security.

“Mr Munroe may be a good minister, but he hasn’t been present enough as a Member of Parliament,” said businessman Terry Delancey, who grew up in Freetown. “He could hold more meetings, be more visible, and listen directly to residents’ concerns. People want their MP to walk with them, hear their cries, and bring their issues to Parliament.”

Mr Delancey said residents feel left behind while Mr Munroe focuses on crime nationwide. “He may be a good Minister of National Security, but he’s lacking what it takes to be a good MP for Freetown,” he said.

Monty Davis, a resident of 57 years, was even blunter.

“You ain’t do nothing for these people,” Mr Davis said. “These people voted for you, and you didn’t deliver. Thank God for Adrian Fox, who really helped during your campaign. But the truth is, you did nothing for the residents.”

A retired prison officer from Kemp Road said businessman Andrew “Blue” Johnson, who is seeking the FNM’s nomination for the seat, could beat Munroe if chosen.

“Even though they say it’s safe, it’s not safe,” he said of the seat. “If Andrew Johnson gets the nomination, Munroe is finished. I don’t care if Munroe run or he don’t run — he get beat. There’s nobody else in this area who could galvanise the vote like Andrew ‘Blue’ Johnson.”

The Tribune understands PLP supporter Ormanique Bowe is also seeking the nomination in Freetown.

For some, the frustration runs deeper than party politics.

“Both PLP and FNM have failed the people,” said a resident identifying himself as “Super Cat”. “These leaders are corrupt, and they do wrong behind people’s backs. We want a better Bahamas with leaders who serve the people in a godly way. If we keep electing corrupt politicians, we will never move forward.”

Despite the criticisms, Mr Johnson’s name kept coming up, with residents praising him for helping families quietly, from covering rent and utilities, to helping a woman who lost her car in a fire.

“Andrew Johnson has always been there for the people without looking for attention or publicity,” Mr Delancey said. “He would make an excellent MP. He is trusted by PLPs, FNMs, and independents alike.”