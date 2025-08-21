Two men and teen accused of raping girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men and a teenage boy were remanded to custody yesterday, accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in a bathroom on Kemp Road last week.

Prosecutors allege that Henrico McPhee, 18, Charlton Curtis, 23, and a 15-year-old boy forcefully had sexual intercourse with the girl at a house she was visiting on August 13.

Curtis and the juvenile are further accused of detaining the girl against her will during the ordeal.

The three were charged with unlawful sexual intercourse before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr. Curtis and the minor also faced an additional charge of forcible taking or detaining of a person with intent.

The juvenile, whose name is withheld because of his age, was arraigned in the presence of his father.

None of the accused was required to enter a plea. The case will proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). They must apply for bail in the higher court.

The two men were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, while the juvenile was ordered held at the facility’s adolescent unit.

Service of the VBIs is set for November 12. Sergeant 3738 Johnson was the prosecutor.