Welcome changes at North Eleuthera airport

RENOVATIONS at the North Eleuthera Airport have been welcomed, with phase two of the development launching this month.

Shantia Barry, owner of The Aqua Loft Boutique & Cafe at the North Eleuthera Airport, welcomed the changes.

“As a business owner operating at the North Eleuthera Airport for over eight years—and as someone whose family has worked in this area for generations—I consider this place home,” Ms Barry said. “I hold it very close to my heart, and I’m genuinely excited to see the growth and ongoing renovations finally taking shape.

“Recently, I witnessed the successful completion of phase one of the airport renovations, carried out by a local construction company. These initial improvements have made a real difference.

“These upgrades have not directly affected my business operations in a negative way. In fact, I’m hopeful that continued improvements and the promised construction of a new, modern airport will attract investors and bring long-term benefits to our local community.

“North Eleuthera is one of the busiest airports in The Bahamas. We deserve a world-class facility that meets the expectations of both international and domestic travelers. It is also my hope that the development brings with it more housing, food and beverage options, and other businesses that enhance the overall quality of life on our beautiful island. In short, I’m hopeful and excited about what’s to come. It’s been a long time coming, and I look forward to seeing North Eleuthera finally get the airport it deserves.”

In a statement from the Ministry of Tourism Investment and Aviation, director Dr Kenneth Romer said the civil works to be completed include “site clearing, grading and pads ahead of the actual building construction scheduled to start in October 2025, with a targeted completion of the new terminal in the third quarter of 2026”.

He said airside works funded by the IDB are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026.

Mike Schutt, director of IADP and senior vice president and group co-head of Project Structuring and Investment for Plenary Americas, said: “We are excited to launch the second phase of the airport construction, in mid-August, by using local qualified and experienced contractors for preliminary civil works.”

Dr Romer added: “This project kick-off session represents a significant milestone in advancing to the next phase in the active construction of the airport terminal, that will create unparalleled economic and entrepreneurial opportunities for the island community, attract additional international and domestic airlift and deliver world-class facilities and infrastructure that reflect sustainable and resilient solutions.”

Work has officially launched and a kick off meeting was held last week, involving stakeholders including Dr Romer, North Eleuthera MP Sylvanus Petty, directors of Islands Airport Development Company; officials from The Airport Authority; chief counsellors and local government representatives; representatives from the North Eleuthera Commonage Committee; Ministry of Tourism officials, airport law enforcement officers, including Royal Bahamas Police Force, Bahamas Customs and Bahamas Immigration, Members of the North Eleuthera Aero Association and other community leaders.

Phase one commenced in May focusing on renovating the existing terminal and international arrivals section.

Mr Petty added: “This airport development is a long-anticipated dream for North Eleuthera, a proud community that sustainably contributes to our country overall economy. I am pleased that the government is delivering on its mandate to rescue the economy and empower Bahamians, while making legacy-defining investments in infrastructure”.