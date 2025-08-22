Bahamas earns a shot at the promotion round

By BRENT STUBBS

Captain Kim O’Kelley had two words to describe the performances of The Bahamas’ team at the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup tie yesterday in Santa Tecla, El Salvador - focused and confident.

After winning their pool play with an impressive 3-0 win-loss record, Team Bahamas went to the crossover playoffs and pulled off a huge 2-1 victory over host El Salvador to earn a shot at the promotion round today against Uruguay.

In their crossover playoff match, Simone Pratt suffered her first loss in four matches, losing 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 to El Salvador’s Susana Souhrada in the opening singles.

But top seed Sydney Clarke got revenge by knocking off El Salvador’s top seed Sara Valentina Cruz Bonilla 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to even the tie at 1-1.

It came down to the doubles and O’Kelley said it was just a “joy” to watch as Clarke and Pratt teamed up to secure a 6-1, 6-3 win over Bonilla and Souhrada to clinch the tie.

“It was emotional,” said O’Kelley, the former number one tennis player for The Bahamas during the Fed Cup era. “Simone played a girl who was very tough. She just couldn’t pull it out. Maybe it was the heat.

“But Sydney just played an incredible match. She was so focused and confident. The girl was good. She was very good. But she just pulled it out.”

What really amazed O’Kelley was the way Clarke and Pratt played in doubles.

“They are just an incredible doubles team. I just love watching them play,” O’Kelley stated. “They are really good at playing together. They did it.”

Clarke concurred with O’Kelley that it was a long day filled with emotions.

“I was able to hold it together in my singles and get us to 1-1 and then Simone and me were able to win the doubles and now tomorrow (today) we play Uruguay,” Clarke said. “Hopefully we can keep the momentum going.

“We haven’t had a day off this week, which was really tough. We’re really tired, but we’re pushing through and all we can do is wish for the best and just pray that we go out there and give it our all.” Clarke thanked God for giving the team the opportunity to get to the playoffs and now a chance to get promoted, so if they can maintain their “team energy, the level of support, especially during the crucial moments,” she feels they will have a chance to succeed.

Pratt, a southpaw, said despite not playing up to par, the team prevailed and that is all that matters.

“I lost today, but the girl was a pretty good player,” Pratt said. I tried my best. I put up a pretty good fight. But Sidney really came through the fir the team. She made me very proud.

“In the doubles, we were both ready to go. We came out and played some smart doubles, very strategic. We played our games and came together and got the win.”

Pratt, the oldest playing member on the team, said they are now looking forward to facing Uruguay today. Hopefully they will get the win and get promoted to zone II for 2026.