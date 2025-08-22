Data protection law to ‘modernise’ privacy

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Public consultation has been launched for the draft Data Protection Bill, which is intended to replace the existing Data Protection (Privacy of Personal Information) Act, 2003

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) said yesterday the new draft law will bring the country in line with international best practices and address gaps exposed by the fast-changing technological landscape.

“That Act, which was largely based on the OECD Guidelines of 1980, provided an important foundation for protecting personal information across the public and private sectors. However, over the past two decades, the rapid evolution of technology, the emergence of new categories of data, and the increasing risks to personal privacy have made it clear that a comprehensive reform is necessary,” said the statement.

The OPDC said the new Bill will significantly expand the rights of individuals and introduce broader rights for individuals to access, correct, and control their personal information.

The Bill also includes provisions specifically designed to address modern technologies and industries and will be designed to anticipate and accommodate future innovations and industry shifts.

“The draft Bill significantly expands the rights of individuals by giving data subjects greater control over their personal information, while also imposing stronger responsibilities on data controllers and processors to ensure transparency, accountability, and the secure management of personal data,” said the statement.

“Unlike the existing Act, which was narrowly framed and difficult to adapt to technological changes, the new Bill has been carefully structured to anticipate emerging industries and innovations, including financial technology, digital assets, e-commerce, biometrics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and other areas that rely heavily on the responsible use of data.”

The ODPC is encouraging residents, businesses, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to review the draft Bill and submit feedback as part of the consultation process. A public forum is scheduled for early September to facilitate further engagement and discussion.