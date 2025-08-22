ESPN’s Fantasy Football Draft weekend on at Baha Mar

By JONATHAN BURROWS

DAY one of ESPN’s Fantasy Football Draft weekend got underway yesterday at the Baha Mar resort.

This marks the beginning of the four-day event, with the official draft on Saturday, August 23.

The opening ceremony was buzzing with energy as fans worldwide gathered to celebrate the start of the fantasy football weekend.

And there were NFL veterans, including former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley, free agent running back Jamal Williams and NFL veteran wide receiver Golden Tate.

The head event organiser shared what the event was about and the future of the event. “This is the second time we have hosted this event here at Baha Mar and we just want to create something where fans of the NFL can come and have fun in Fantasy Football,” he said. “We also want this event to be bigger and bigger and expose more people to what we are doing here,” he added.

Today’s events included a live Fantasy Football podcast followed by an opening ceremony welcome party.

As the NFL season approaches, the ESPN fantasy football draft weekend is shaping up to be unforgettable.