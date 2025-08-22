FOAM chief warns impact of domestic violence affects children

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

ACTIVIST Khandi Gibson has warned of the effects of violence on families, saying: “We can’t expect a child to worry about schoolwork when they and they mummy have no place to sleep.”

Ms Gibson, the founder of Families Of All Murder Victims (FOAM), said the group’s shelter and housing project on Carmichael Road West aims to give families a safe place to stay, but donations are still urgently needed to make it a reality.

She said while people often say children have nothing to worry about, they do face serious concerns, including not knowing where they will sleep at night.

Workers have begun cutting into the ground to prepare the foundation at the site, and the project now has official architectural drawings. Other documents are being submitted to secure full clearance to build on the property.

The shelter and housing project cost is estimated at $2.5m, up from the original $1m. Phase One is projected to cost $250,000. Ms Gibson did not give a completion date, but hopes the building will accommodate at least ten families by December.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in January. The initiative aims to provide housing, shelter, and resources for families in need, including victims of violence and hardship. Phase One will house up to eight people per family, with a total capacity of 40.

Although FOAM received donations at the groundbreaking, most funds have been spent on architectural drawings, foundation work, and permits.

“We’re appealing to the public to please partner, sponsor, and donate. A shelter and housing project is not a want in our country; it is indeed a need,” Ms Gibson said.

Her comments come as concerns persist over the limited availability of shelters or temporary housing in the country. Women’s advocacy groups and the Free National Movement (FNM) have repeatedly called on the government to provide shelters, especially for victims of abuse.

Social Services Minister Myles LaRoda said two domestic violence shelters are currently in development.

“Social Services will have two buildings, one which was purchased that is under renovation,” he said last week. “The other one is a leased facility, where the renovation has finished and we are sourcing furniture.”

Currently, domestic violence victims can be temporarily housed at a Royal Bahamas Police Force facility in Chippingham, used as a transitional space until they are transferred to Social Services.