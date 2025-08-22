Fourth man charged in gang rape of teen girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A FOURTH man accused in the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl faced court yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Karshorn Deveaux, 22, forcefully had sexual intercourse with the girl at a house she was visiting on August 13.

Deveaux was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr. He was remanded to custody over the alleged incident in a bathroom on Kemp Road last week.

His co-accused— Henrico McPhee, 18, Charlton Curtis, 23, and a 15-year-old boy— were arraigned on Wednesday.

The accused was not required to enter a plea. The case will proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He must apply for bail in the higher court.

Deveaux will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Service until service of his VBI on November 12. Sergeant 3738 Johnson was the prosecutor.

It has previously been reported that police were seeking other suspects in the incident.