Killer apologises to mom of murder victim

A KILLER apologised to the mother of his murder victim on Wednesday as he awaits sentencing for the 2020 stabbing of Charles Demeritte.

Franco Ferguson apologised to Demeritte’s mother for his involvement in her son’s death during a sentencing hearing before Justice Dale Fitzpatrick.

The victim’s mother had tears in her eyes during court proceedings.

Ferguson fatally stabbed Demeritte to the leg at his ex-girlfriend’s house on Claridge Road following a physical confrontation on September 11, 2020.

During his trial, the convict claimed he acted in self-defence. He said Demeritte was also armed at the time.

Demeritte was dating Ferguson’s ex at time of his death.

Ferguson also expressed remorse for his actions and accepted responsibility for crime.

He promised to never be before the court for another offence once he serves his time for murder.

After reviewing his probation report and hearing Ferguson’s latest submission, Justice Fitzpatrick said he would proceed with sentencing on August 27.

Ferguson has spent six months in prison, with five of those months being after his conviction.

Rashied Edgecombe served as the prosecutor, while Ryszard Humes represented the accused.