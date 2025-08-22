Man accused of acting as accessory to murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A man accused of acting as an accessory in the murder of Eleson Pierre on Lexington Avenue last week has been remanded into custody.

Prosecutors allege that Horatio Strachan, 28, helped the suspects evade police following the murder of 21-year-old Pierre on August 13. At the time of his death, Pierre was out on bail for a serious offence.

Police said Pierre was ambushed and shot outside a residence on Lexington Avenue at 5pm. The deceased attempted to evade his pursuers but ended up collapsing in nearby bushes.

The suspects reportedly fled in a northern direction in a dark Japanese vehicle.Strachan was charged with accessory after the fact murder before Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux.

The accused was not required to enter a plea. The case will proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment. He must apply for bail in the higher court.

Strachan will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Service until service of his VBI on December 8.

Nicholas Mitchell and Levar Ferguson represented the accused.