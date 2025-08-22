Police investigate shooting in Robinson Rd area

POLICE are investigating a shooting that left a 28-year-old man in hospital on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the scene off Robinson Road shortly after 8.30pm by unknown callers. Responding officers found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to initial reports, the victim was sitting in a vehicle with another man when a dark-coloured car pulled up. Two gunmen reportedly exited the vehicle and opened fire, striking the victim in the upper body.

The driver, fearing for his life, ran and hid behind a nearby store while the suspects fled west along Robinson Road.

The victim was transported to hospital, where his condition remains critical.