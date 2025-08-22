Team Bahamas 17U boys dominate Hoopfest in Paradise Tournament

THE Bahamas’ 17U boys national team claimed the Bahamas Hoopfest in Paradise platinum division with a 57-52 win over Team NYC Puma in the championship at Loyola Hall.

The team did not lose a game in the tournament , going 4-0.

Michael Munnings led the team with 12 points, six assists and four steals in the championship.

Darius Hanna scored 10 points, including three three-pointers, Nathan Rolle put up eight points to go with eight rebounds and Tayshaun Taylor scored seven points along with four assists and four steals.

“This team came together and represented the country to the highest degree possible at the tournament,” said assistant coach Marco Cooper after the championship win.

“This team dug deep to win each and every game of the tournament.

“This was a team made up of great players who came together with one goal and that goal was to win. And they did that.”

The team advanced to the championship with a 50-33 win over Jaguars in semifinal action on Saturday.

Darius Hanna led all scorers with 15 points and four assists in that game. Michael Munnings had eight points and six assists. Tayshaun Taylor scored seven points with four assists. Donovan Samuels and Quincey Rolle each pulled down seven boards in the win.

The team defeated NYC BLUE 55-19 Friday with guard Donovan Samuels leading all scorers with 12 points and eight rebounds in the win.

Guard Antonio Knowles scored nine and Ethan Burrows had seven points to go with five rebounds. Taylor posted six assists as well.

Also on Friday’s opening night, the team took out NYC WHITE 59-43. Darius Hanna led all scorers with 15 points, including four three-pointers. Taylor put up eight points and five assists while Samuels scored six points with eight rebounds. “This group of talented players never faltered even though every game we started off slow,” Cooper added. “They had to push in the second and third quarters of every game to pull off the wins.”

Head coach Jay Philippe added: “The fact that the team went undefeated says something about the talent that we have in that age group and the potential future of the men’s basketball programme. The future looks bright.”

Hoopfest in Paradise is an international event that brings together top American prep teams and standout Bahamian squads in competition annually in an effort to provide local athletes with valuable exposure and the prep teams competition.

Christopher Saunders is the U17 boys’ national team manager.

