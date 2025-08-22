Where did Parks and Beaches money go?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE recent revelation that the Bahamas Public Parks and Beaches Authority overspent its budget by $16.2m is alarming. Even more troubling is that the public has seen little to no return on that massive overrun. The question every taxpayer should be asking is simple: where did the money go?

As a resident of Golden Isles, I see the consequences of this mismanagement every day. Beaches like Adelaide and Coral Harbour are often covered in trash that remains untouched for days. Public parks in communities like Bacardi Road, Coral Heights, Golden Meadows, and Dignity Gardens are overgrown, poorly maintained, and in some cases unsafe. Facilities that should serve our families—like restrooms and playgrounds—are broken, infested, or completely unusable. Lighting is nonexistent in many of these spaces, raising real concerns about safety after dark.

This is not just a matter of inconvenience. It is a matter of basic dignity and accountability.

Even more concerning is the fact that the sitting Member of Parliament for Golden Isles also serves as Minister of the Environment, the very ministry responsible for overseeing public spaces. He receives $150,000 a year in constituency allowance that is meant to help maintain these areas, yet little has been done to improve conditions. Residents are right to ask why.

Meanwhile, public concerns continue to grow that personnel are being hired at the Parks and Beaches Authority in a way that priorities politics over performance. We must not allow community resources to be used for political purposes while our neighborhoods are left behind.

The bottom line is this: an extra $16.2m was spent, yet families in Golden Isles are still taking their children to parks that look like abandoned lots. Residents are still walking through dark, unsafe areas at night. Our tax dollars are being spent, but the results are nowhere to be seen.

We need a full public audit of the Parks and Beaches Authority. We need proper oversight of the money that is allocated to maintain our communities. And most importantly, we need action. Not explanations. Not delays. Not spin.

Golden Isles deserves parks and beaches that are clean, safe, and cared for. Residents deserve representation that fights for results, not excuses.

BRIAN BROWN

FNM Candidate for Golden Isles

August 18, 2025.