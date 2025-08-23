Immigration Dept: 41 migrants deported in August

THE Department of Immigration confirmed yesterday that 41 foreign nationals were deported from New Providence in recent exercises carried out this month.

On Friday, one Cuban national was reportedly repatriated to Havana aboard a Bahamasair flight that departed at 1:42pm. In a statement, the department advised the operation was led by officers from the Department’s Deportation Unit, with all security and health protocols observed.

Between August 16 and 21, a total of 40 migrants were also returned to their countries of origin. This group included 35 Haitian nationals, one Colombian, one Rwandan and three Jamaicans.

The department said it remains committed to upholding the laws of The Bahamas and encouraged the public to report suspected immigration violations by calling its hotline at (242) 604-0181 or (242) 604-0171/2.