Man charged with murder in Nassau Street shooting

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

Prosecutors on Friday charged a 23-year-old man with the fatal shooting of Sean Higgs outside Superwash on Nassau Street earlier this month.

Inspector Deon Barr alleged that Kenah Armbrister, 23, shot and killed Sean Higgs as he was trying to walk to his car on the night of August 9.

Armbrister was charged with murder before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

Police report that the suspect crashed a silver Nissan Note a short time after the shooting before stealing another vehicle at gunpoint.

The victim’s girlfriend was present during the shooting but was not harmed during incident.

The accused was not required to enter a plea. The case will proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He must apply for bail in the higher court.

Armbrister will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Service until service of his VBI on November 20.